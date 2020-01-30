Prince Harry’s hereditary right means he could still ‘wield all power of Monarch’ in UK

PRINCE HARRY has completely stepped down from his royal duties alongside his wife Meghan Markle – but the Duke of Sussex could still be called upon as a Counsellor of State and act as part of a group of five senior royals wielding all the powers of the monarch.

Harry and Meghan are now back in Canada, after their unprecedented royal exit announcement this month. The Duke of Sussex attended crisis talks in Sandringham earlier this month, after which the Queen reluctantly accepted her grandson’s resignation from royal duties. As part of the exit deal, Harry has given up the use of his HRH title, his military appointments, and his right to represent the Queen in any official capacity as a member of the Royal Family.

However, despite completely stepping down from his role within the Royal Family, under UK law Harry still has a crucial hereditary right that could see him wield considerable power. If Her Majesty were temporarily incapacitated, Harry still has the right to become a Counsellor of State. The Cabinet Manual, published in October 2011 is “a guide to laws, conventions and rules on the operation of government”. The guidelines set out what happens if the Queen should become unwell or otherwise unable to fulfil her duties as monarch.

A Regency is established if the sovereign becomes incapacitated for a long period of time, however there are a different set of rules if the Queen were to be temporarily debilitated. The guidelines state: “When the sovereign is absent from the country for a short period or temporarily incapacitated or for some definite cause not available, his or her functions are delegated to Counsellors of State. “These are currently the sovereign’s spouse and the four nearest in line to the throne. “Two or more Counsellors of State may exercise any of the functions of the sovereign except the powers to grant any rank, title or dignity of the peerage, or to signify royal assent to any amendment to the Act of Settlement 1700 or royal style and titles.”

Under these rules, the five Counsellors of State currently would include Prince Philip as the Queen’s husband, Prince Charles and Prince William. However, Prince Harry is next in line after his brother, meaning that the Duke of Sussex is in the highly unusual position of having renounced all his royal privileges, yet still in law having obligations of state. Although Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis are all closer in line to the throne than their uncle, they would not be able to take on any responsibilities of the monarch until they are 18 years old. This means that, if Her Majesty were unwell and needed her Counsellors of State to temporarily take over, Harry could, in tandem with another Counsellor, potentially have the right to exercise any of her powers except granting titles.

Her Majesty does have the right to make decisions about who she wants to be a Counsellor of State, as she requested in 1952 that the Queen Mother be added to the list of Counsellors. However, as Harry currently retains all his rights in the line of succession, it would be highly unusual for the Queen to bar him from any duties linked to those rights. Harry could technically renounce his succession rights, which would also be highly irregular. As things stand currently, although Harry is no longer using his HRH honorific as requested by the Queen, he is technically still in possession of the title, which denotes a close blood relation to the monarch.

The Counsellor of State rules also mean that Prince Andrew would have the right to take up the honour, even though he too has resigned from royal duties. The Duke of York stepped down from his royal patronages and official duties in November, and currently still retains all his military appointments and honours. He too retains his succession rights and, unlike Harry and Meghan, his HRH title.