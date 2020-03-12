Prince Harry’s ‘tearful’ chat with Chelsy Davy before Meghan Markle marriage exposed

PRINCE HARRY’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy shared an emotional phone call with the royal just before his romantic wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018, according to unearthed reports.

Ms Davy refused to discuss Harry in a rare interview with Tatler last week, but the two dated for seven years and the possibility of a reunion was often reported, before he met Meghan. The exes remained close for years and Ms Davy even attended Harry’s wedding in 2018, although many royal watchers thought she looked nervous and unhappy during the ceremony in St George’s Chapel. A few days after the wedding, friends close to Harry revealed he had actually shared an emotional moment with Ms Davy in the lead-up to the big day.

Writing in Vanity Fair in 2018, royal author Katie Nicholl explained how Ms Davy had “a tearful phone call” with her ex. A source explained how it was to be the former couples’ “final call”, “a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on”. The insider continued: “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. “In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.” Both Chelsy and Harry’s other serious ex, Cressida Bonas, were invited to the ceremony at St George’s Chapel because, as the Duke of Sussex told friends, he though it was “the right thing to do”. However, neither were invited to the evening reception held at Frogmore House.

Ms Nicholl added: “Though reports claimed Davy was there, a family friend told Vanity Fair that she didn’t get an invite to the party.” Apparently the invitations for the intimate evening event were much harder to come by than the ceremony at Windsor Castle. An insider told the royal author: “Some of Harry’s pals were a bit surprised not to get the golden ticket to the evening party. “There was actually another wedding that weekend that a lot of them were invited to, so they got to have fun in any case.” Throughout their twenties, Ms Davy and Harry were reported to have considered settling down and marrying several times, but they eventually split in 2010. She was still invited to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding the following year but according to Ms Nicholl, the occasion made her realise “once and for all” that she could not join the Royal Family.

Writing in her 2019 book, ‘Harry: Life, Loss and Love’, Ms Nicholl explained: “Being part of the royal wedding had made Chelsy’s mind up once and for all. “The life of a royal bride was not for her and she told Harry she could never make the sacrifices Kate had made.” However, the two struggled to let one another go. In September 2015, The Sun reported Harry still had feelings for her and that they even tried to resurrect their relationship that summer. An insider told the news outlet: “Harry still holds a candle for her. Chelsy has his heart. “They saw each other recently. There’s still very much something between them, but Chelsy won’t commit yet because she doesn’t want to lead a life in the spotlight. Harry’s very sensitive to that.”

While in conversation with InStyle in 2018, Ms Nicholl said: “You sort of get the feeling that neither of them were quite ever willing to completely let go of that love affair.” They reportedly had “one last hurrah” in Africa in 2015, although their trip was hidden from the general public. Yet, the former couple seemed to have finally called it quits by summer 2016, when Harry met Meghan on a blind date. Ms Davy has often hinted that it was her aversion to life in the public eye which forced her to move away from a lasting relationship with Harry.