Prince Philip health: THIS is why Princess Bea really changed wedding plans

PRINCE PHILIP and the Queen are getting on in life but the pair say nothing will stop them from attending their granddaughter Princess Beatrice’s wedding – except for one thing, which meant Bea was forced to change her plans for her big day.

Princess Beatrice and her fiancee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will tie the knot in a lavish Royal Wedding on May 29. The couple will we after a whirlwind romance, which saw Edo get down on one knee while the couple enjoyed a trip to Italy.

Princess Beatrice hasn’t had the best year, so the proposal has likely brought the York sister some happiness during the difficult few months. But it seems that while wedding planning may have been a good tactic to keep her mind off things, the organisation of her upcoming nuptials has proved more difficult than previously thought. Royal Weddings are a nightmare for planning at the best of times, that much can be assumed. And while Bea has been planning a much more parred back wedding than younger sister Princess Eugenie, or that of Meghan MArkle and Prince Harry, there’s still been a number of difficulties along the way.

Announcing the most recent news on Friday, the couple confirmed that ”Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at the Chapel Royal, St. James’ Palace”. The statement read: “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace”. Beatrice will be just the second of the Queen’s grandchildren to hold her celebration at the Royal Family’s main residence. But it was rumoured the wedding was initially planned to be held in Italy.

However, the couple cancelled their plans to marry abroad due to Bea’s grandparents’ health conditions. This comes after Prince Philip spent four days in hospital over Christmas, with the Queen cancelling an engagement due to feeling under the weather in January. The Queen no longer travels abroad but a source claimed she was adamant she wanted to attend the couples’ wedding. This left Bea and Edo with no choice but the hold the wedding in the UK, as Beatrice was also keen to see her beloved grandmother there for her big day.