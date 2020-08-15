Prince Philip heartbreak: Duke’s personal link to VJ Day makes commemorations ‘poignant’

PRINCE PHILIP is to play a part in commemorations for the 75th anniversary of VJ on August 15. The Duke’s personal involvement in the Second World War makes the milestone “particularly poignant.”

Prince Philip, 99, will lead Britons in commemorating 75 years since the official end of the Second World War on August 15. The Duke of Edinburgh fought in the Royal Navy during the war and was on board a ship in Tokyo Bay when victory over Japan was declared in 1945.

Philip will feature in a video montage of war veterans which will be broadcast across the nation to mark VJ Day this year. One royal commentator has claimed the Duke’s exceptional connection to the milestone will make commemorations “particularly poignant.” Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “When the Queen spoke to the nation about the pandemic, her broadcast carried extra weight as the last time the nation faced a comparable emergency was during the War, where she was based in Windsor, from where she made the broadcast in April. “Her recent broadcast on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, also had a very special significance as she personally participated in the celebrations in 1945.”

He added: “The Duke of Edinburgh will feature in a photographic montage which will be broadcast across Britain on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which marked the end of the War.” Mr Fitzwilliams claimed Philip’s deeply personal links to VJ Day are unique to Britain and have “special cache.” He added: “It will also have a special cachet as he was present on board HMS Whelp in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese formally surrendered in a ceremony onboard the USS Missouri. No other nation has such links.” While Prince Philip has remained largely out of the public eye since his retirement in 2017, during the pandemic he has carried out several formal duties.

In April he wrote a message in support of key workers and members of the scientific community working to tackle coronavirus COVID-19. Last month, the Duke stepped out for the first time in months for a rare royal ceremony. Prince Philip appeared outside Windsor Castle to formally retire from his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles. He appeared in good health as he walked down the steps unaided to inspect the troops.

The ceremonial post has been handed on to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Philip’s latest appearance is bound to strike a powerful chord with Britons who share memories of the Second World War. Mr Fitzwilliams added: “Although he retired at the age of 97 in 2017, the Duke, now 99, makes occasional public appearances. “He was in his element during the War, being mentioned in despatches for his service during the Battle of Cape Matapan and the forthcoming commemoration will be a particularly poignant moment for him.”