Prince William And Kate Middleton Make Another Phone Call, This Time To Children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have once again issued words of comfort to their fellow peers, but this time to a group of children.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first-ever video call to Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire, a school in northern England, People reported.

They spoke with children whose parents were deemed essential employees during COVID-19 and have continued working.

“We should have had our bunny ears on,” the Duchess said, in reference to the majority of children wearing them.

William and Kate also thanked the school staff who are helping to take care of the students and continue providing education while their parents work overtime.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time,” Kate said. “It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you.”

The school is located near Burnley General Hospital where many of the students’ parents work and is also part of the Pendle Education Trust which works to support the emotional well being of students, staff and parents.

The Duke and Duchess were also treated to a show-and-tell of sorts from the children on the video call, as students showed off the Easter decorations they had been making.

“Is that a little handbag?” William asked one student, who corrected the Prince that it was actually an “Easter bag.”

The Prince made sure to also express his gratitude to the staff during this difficult time.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going,” he said. “Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”