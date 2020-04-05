Prince William And Kate Middleton Surprise UK Hospital Staff With Phone Call

Sometimes all it takes is a phone call to show someone you care.

“We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances,” Prince William said to staff at the Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire, England, People reported. “I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you are doing an incredible job.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent some time speaking with medical staff members that are working night and day to save patients infected with COVID-19, risking their own lives and often at the expense of spending time with their families. University Hospital Monklands Infectious Diseases Charge Nurse Donna Marie McGroarty said the call was “totally unexpected.”

“We were so honored to receive a call from Their Royal Highnesses,” McGroarty said. “It has been a tough time for all our staff. However, the support we have received from colleagues and the community has been overwhelming.”

The Duke and Duchess have been social distancing, continuing their royal duties from their country home about 110 miles north of London at Anmer Hall. The Duchess acknowledged on the call how difficult this line of work can be, and offered her condolences and admiration.

“You’re stretched in all sorts of ways looking after the patients in your care under such extreme circumstances,” she said. “But you also need to be able to make sure you support yourselves and each other. It must be so hard, but I’m glad to hear that you’re currently getting all the support you need.”

Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire was the hospital where Amged El-Hawrani worked. El-Hawrani was one of the first medical professionals to die in the U.K. because of COVID-19, BBC reported.

Prince William is aware of the strain the pandemic has put on U.K doctors and offered words of comfort.

“The whole country is proud of you so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in,” he said.