Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Secret User Name Is Simpler Than You Would Think

While many were focused on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s words during their video call with the children of Casterton Primary Academy, a rather trivial detail grabbed the attention of one royal expert. ABC’s HeirPod host Omid Scobie noticed the duke and duchess of Cambridge’s username for the webcam service.

"We spoke about Zoom earlier, their screen name showed up in some of the screenshots," he revealed. "It's DOC. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

As previously reported, Casterton Primary Academy is a school in northern England located in Burnley, Lancashire. The couple spoke with children whose parents were deemed essential employees during COVID-19. They even conversed with the students about their bunny ears and easter accessories.

"This was a chance to see William and Kate and how they are with the children," Scobie said of the moment. "There were some really sweet moments…I think it was just a chance to see William and Kate at work and perhaps probably the up close and personal way we ever have."

Furthermore, Kate and William shared a clip from the interaction on the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

They captioned the IGTV video: “Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter _ @_place2be”

Scobie pointed out that we are likely to see more video chats between the royals and others as the pandemic continues.

“Usually the footage that’s shared by TV cameras or photographers is from arms lengths and this is a firsthand account of what it is like to be on an engagement with them,” he explained. “I’m sure we will see a lot more of that over the days ahead.”

And it looks like the podcast host was right. More recently, the prince, who was recently announced as the Patron of the National Emergencies Trust, has also video-chatted with spokesmen of a couple of charities who are recipients of the NET’s Coronavirus Appeal. Among those charities are the Dal Dy Dir, a community farm located in Wales that is doing amazing work in supporting people with disabilities and other marginalized groups in their community, and Moorlands Community Charity, which runs a food bank and are delivering freshly cooked hot meals to increasing numbers of isolated individuals. The duke has made sure to show his appreciation for those on the frontline of the global crisis, including the faculty at Casterton Primary Academy.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going,” he said during the chat with the school. “Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”