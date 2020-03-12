Prince William faces brutal backlash as his coronavirus joke backfires on royal tour

PRINCE WILLIAM made an awkward joke about the coronavirus outbreak which has seen 51 confirmed cases in the UK during his royal tour in Ireland.

Prince William, 37, travelled to Ireland on Tuesday afternoon with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Family’s first overseas visit since Brexit. But the Duke’s awkward joke about coronavirus has sparked backlash online. During his visit to the Home of Guinness in Dublin he joked people who believe they have coronavirus “just have a cough”.

Prince William said: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough’. “Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media? “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus! “Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!”

Twitter users have since commented hitting out at the second in line to the throne. One said: “He takes after his granddad then with the uncomfortable interactions.” Another added: “This is why Harry will always be more popular than Prince William.” A third person wrote: “People are literally worried about this virus, nobody knows how anyone can be tested but sure make jokes about ‘some symptoms’ of the virus like it’s nothing.”

His comments come hours after NHS England declared the deadly Covid-19 a level four incident, the highest level of emergency preparedness planning. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the Government’s plan to combat a potential epidemic of coronavirus in the UK on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking advice on the Coronavirus threat but intend to continue meeting people as usual, it emerged last night. The couple shook hands with dozens of people on the first day of their tour and are expected to continue to do so, based on advice they are being given.



