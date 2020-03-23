Prince William, Kate Middleton Place More Privacy Measures In Preparation For Future Roles

Prince William and Kate Middleton have already started placing more privacy measures while preparing for their future roles as king and queen of Britain.

Last year, Jenny Proudfoot told Marie Claire that the royal couple erected a 950-feet-long hedge around the garden of the apartment 1A of Kensington Palace.

“But while the laurel hedges have been planted, they are not expected to be a quick fix, taking some time to grow. In fact, the hedges should only grow two feet in the next year. Still, as Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare to be King and Queen a long way in the future, their laurel hedges will reach full height,” she said.

In 2017, Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge requested a new hedge to give their home in Norfolk more privacy.

“It is not clear what their neighbors think of the barrier. That area of the grounds back onto Kensington Palace Gardens, which is known as Billionaires’ Row and is regarded as the most expensive street in Britain, with houses worth up to £100 million,” the publication reported.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Middleton are not the only royals to have installed a barrier outside their property. Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Canada, the royal couple also had a third fence installed outside their Frogmore Cottage home.

According to Daily Mail, the fence was estimated to have cost the Crown Estate around $14,000, and it sits behind a traditional wooden picket fence that surrounds the entire property. The fence also completely cuts out any view of the cottage’s garden from nearby paths.

Before the fence was installed, there were security concerns on the royal couple’s property since royal fans are able to go outside their gate. Those who were visiting the nearby Frogmore House were also able to get to Prince Harry and Markle’s cottage during the annual open days in the summer.