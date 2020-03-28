Prince William, Kate Middleton Reportedly Claimed ‘Considerable Responsibility,’ Stepped Up Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly stepped up as more senior royals are being encouraged to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking with Express, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge claimed a very considerable responsibility during this unprecedented emergency.

“A very considerable responsibility rests on the Cambridges. T heir movements are obviously followed avidly by the press and social media and they are certain to rise to the challenge of boosting morale, whilst complying with the behavior recommended by the government,” he said.

“They will undoubtedly send messages which will reach a huge audience through their eleven million followers on Instagram and get thoughts and ideas across during the unprecedented emergency that we all face. The Mother’s Day photos they shared were enchanting,” Fitzwilliams added.

The royal commentator also said that the focus is not on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the moment since they have already left the royal family effective March 31. The Sussexes are also in Canada and they are not affected by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Camilla going on self-isolation.

Fitzwilliams said that the royal couple will most likely continue contributing information and tips amid the crisis via their social media account. But they will mostly be sidelined because all eyes are on Prince William and Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Mother’s Day post garnered over one million likes, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram post only garnered over 600,000 likes.

The difference in the number of likes is just one of the ways that show Prince Harry and Markle are already being sidelined. But it is also possible that they received fewer likes because they didn’t share actual photos.

Prince William and Middleton, on the other hand, shared throwback photos of Princess Diana with her sons and Carole Middleton with her eldest daughter.

The royal couple was also photographed carrying their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their backs.