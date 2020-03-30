Prince William, Kate Middleton Reportedly Isolating George, Charlotte From Their Friends, Reassuring Their Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton have employed drastic changes in their lifestyle amid the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

According to Closer Weekly, the royal couple’s two eldest children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte are also affected by the cancelation of classes especially since they are unable to see their kids. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are isolating their kids from their friends and they have reportedly expressed how much they miss their peers.

Following the cancelation of classes at Thomas’s Battersea, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are using online learning to catch up with their schoolwork. A source told the tabloid that Middleton doesn’t allow her kids to use electronics except if they need it to learn.

“She and William even limit their TV time, so it’s taking a while to adjust. But when it comes to running quality online education, St. Thomas’ is up there with the best,” the source said.

While it is true that Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s classes have been canceled due to the global health pandemic, it is unclear if they have really expressed how much they miss their classmates.

These kinds of private conversations between the Cambridges have no way of being made public unless they come straight from Prince William and Middleton. However, the tabloid simply quoted an unnamed source in their article.

Last week, British journalist Jane Moore also told “Loose Women” that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are not allowed to have best friends in school. This somehow debunks the statement that they miss their friends so much because they are not allowed to be very close to them.

“It’s a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it’s a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing. There’s a policy that if your child is having a party unless every child in the class is invited, you don’t give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don’t feel excluded,” Moore said.