Prince William, Kate Middleton Reportedly Taking Over The Throne As Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Queen, Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to step up and even take over the throne as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the senior members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly on standby to step in as de facto king and queen, New Idea reported. Queen Elizabeth II could be forced to step down amid the pandemic and Prince Charles is allegedly in lockdown, so the younger royals who are next in line have to step up.

Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Charles, 71, might be forced to self-isolate for months. According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the government is planning to ask people over 70 to stay at home for up to four months.

The rumors about Prince William stepping forward as prince regent soon were further ignited when the duke publicly addressed the pandemic on behalf of the National Emergencies Trust. He was the first senior member of the royal family to do so.

Royal expert Phil Dampier believes that it’s best for the Queen to withdraw from the public life during the crisis. He also stressed that the the weight would be on the Cambridges’ shoulders.

“The Queen will want to ‘keep calm and carry on’, evoking the wartime spirit she grew up with, but reality is setting in. The royals have to set an example and they can’t carry on normally when everyone else is being told to stay at home,” Dampier explained.

“This means the only working royals are going to be William and Kate, and Edward and Sophie, because of their age. A massive burden is going to fall on William and Kate’s shoulders.”

