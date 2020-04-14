Prince William, Kate Middleton Share New Photo Of Kensington Palace To Celebrate Easter

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo of Kensington Palace to celebrate Easter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are following what’s expected of everyone else – to stay isolated. Prince William and Middleton shared a photo of Kensington Palace on their official social media account to celebrate Easter while reminding everyone to stay at home.

“Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter #StayHomeSaveLives,” the Cambridges wrote.

The message was flooded with positive responses from the future king and queen’s followers. Many returned the favor and wished the royal family a happy Easter, too.

“Beautiful picture of KP! Happy Easter,” @loveforcambridg wrote.

“Wishing the RF a happy Easter. May next year everyone continue to be happy and healthy so we can all be together again,” @TeamCambridge2 commented.

Meanwhile, one netizen questioned the post because it features the Kensington Palace when Prince William and Middleton are not really there. The Duke and Duchess and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in Norfolk.

“Bit ironic putting Kensington Palace Stay Home, they are in their Second home Norfolk and have been for over 2weeks,” Susan Smith wrote.

Several royal fans came to Prince William and Middleton’s defense. One suggested that she’s giving the Cambridges a break even for a day because it’s Easter. Another user explained that maybe they went to their second home because their kids can play out in nature and infection rates are lower there.

“I think it’s a nice message saying keep safe KP there will still be people still at KP and it is Easter and I wish everyone A Happy Easter and everyone stay Safe this coronavirus is really serious,” @annefroud1 added.

The royals usually attend an Easter Sunday service together. However, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, Prince William, Middleton, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, and more royals joined the Queen for the Easter service. Meghan Markle skipped it because she was on maternity leave and was due to give birth to Archie.