Prince William, Kate Middleton Share Top Priority In Coming Months Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared that supporting the frontliners is their top priority at present.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently quarantining with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk. Nevertheless, they continue their work in raising awareness about COVID-19 by appearing in video calls.

Just recently, they released a statement supporting the platform Our Frontline. Prince William and Middleton announced that it will be their priority in the coming months.

“Over the past few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us all during the Coronavirus pandemic,” Prince William said when the platform was launched.

“Every day they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families. That takes a real toll, and as I’ve seen for myself through my work with the Air Ambulance, without the right support at the right time the challenges they face will only be greater. Catherine and I, together with The Royal Foundation, will do all we can to support Our Frontline. This work will be our top priority for the months ahead.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s foundation is backing the service which is a collaboration between various charities including Mind, Samaritans, Shout, and Hospice UK. It aims to provide one-to-one support and online resources for NHS workers.

Paul Farmer, the CEO of Mind, also recognized the challenges that frontliners face. According to him, it’s very important that they are given easy access to information and contact to trained advisors who can help them promote good mental health.

“Millions of people across the UK are pulling together to form our frontline and we’ve joined together as charities to support the mental health of all of these essential workers,” said Victoria Hornby, the CEO of Mental Health Innovations.

