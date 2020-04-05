Prince William, Kate Middleton Shock: Couple Will Reportedly Be Proclaimed New King, Queen In July

Prince William and Kate Middleton are considered as two of the most significant members of the royal family as they could become the next rulers of the United Kingdom. This, according to reports, is one of the many reasons why many people look up to them. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have become more visible to the public despite the perils posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

In Touch Weekly, in its upcoming April 6, 2020 issue, claimed that Prince William and Kate have started taking the majority of Queen Elizabeth’s workload, especially after Her Majesty was exposed to the deadly virus recently. Aside from a royal aide, Prince Charles has, also, tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to isolate himself alongside Camilla Parker-Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall.

With the ambiguity and fear over the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth, allegedly, decided to, finally, pass on the crown to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “The queen’s life is on hold – she doesn’t know if or when she’ll be able to return to Buckingham Palace or resume her duties, which is why she’s been forced to rethink her position. It wasn’t an easy decision, but in the end, she knew in her heart it was best of William and Kate took over the reins now,” a source told the entertainment news outlet.

It was even claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be proclaimed King and Queen in July. “It will be a $1 billion event the world has never seen – a huge celebration with all the royals there,” the tipster added. The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have, reportedly, started strategizing about moving the monarchy forward sans Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

This is not the first time that In Touch made a report about the rumored $1 billion coronation of Prince William and Kate. In December 2019, the tabloid, as shared by International Business Times, reported that Queen Elizabeth thinks the Cambridge pair should take the throne instead of Prince Charles, who, allegedly, does not possess the right traits to take on the crown.

However, the Clarence House, previously, confirmed that Her Majesty is not planning to retire soon despite her advanced age. Prince Charles’ London palace and office, also, denied that Queen Elizabeth has been discussing or even thinking about retirement and abdication. “There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age,” the statement said, per USA Today.

In Touch Weekly has been known for publishing reports based on the statements of its anonymous and undependable informants. So, avid followers of Prince William and Kate Middleton should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.