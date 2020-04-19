Prince William, Kate Middleton Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic: What Royal Foundation Will Do

As the fight against COVID-19 continues across the globe, Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus thanks to new efforts by the Royal Foundation.

According to a new statement on the official website, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to “support those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the UK” through the organization.

Continuing, the new statement from the royals says that they have created a plan to implement in the coming weeks to mitigate the effects of the ongoing pandemic. After revealing that they plan to work with their partners to “provide practical support to frontline responders and their families,” they added that the foundation will also “promote and support the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs.”

The new message also emphasized the fact that they intend on playing their part in “the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis.”

This development comes after Queen Elizabeth II took her own steps regarding the spread of COVID-19. On April 5, the monarch addressed the country to offer comfort and reassurance, saying that “better days will return.” Prior to her speech, she had faced criticism for not doing so sooner. During her appearance, it was also noted that the specific color of her outfit had deep meanings and that the look was “rich in symbolism.”

