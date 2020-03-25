Prince William Shock: Duke Pays Tribute To Princess Diana, Kate, Excludes Meghan

Prince William paid tribute to his late mother, mother-in-law, and wife on Mother’s Day.

On the official Instagram account of Kensington Royal, the Duke of Cambridge shared an adorable photo of his wife carrying their only daughter, Princess Charlotte on her shoulder. Also featured in the photo is Prince William, who is carrying Prince George on his back.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge remembered Princess Diana on Mother’s Day. They shared a throwback snap of the late royal with her young sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

In the photo, Prince William has his arms wrapped around the Princess of Wales’ neck while Prince Harry is sitting beside their mom. The third photo features Carole Middleton carrying her newborn daughter Kate.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day,” the Cambridges captioned the snap.

The majority of Prince William and Middleton’s social media followers greeted the important women in the royal couple’s lives on Mother’s Day. However, the royal couple also received some criticisms for not including Meghan Markle in their tribute.

“How hard would it have been to include a pic of Meghan and Archie… they’re still family and still a part of the RF. You guys fail at every opportunity to seem like a united front. It’s so sad, the fantastic four could have been so good for the world,” Instagram user @kimberly_cheri said.

“Where’s Meghan and Archie?” Instagram user @mrslaurahackett said.

“MEGHAN??? ” Instagram user @royalchildren_uk said.

“No Meghan. Bit of a low blow. No wonder she wanted to leave! ” Instagram user @davina_emily_brown said.

Some supporters of Prince William and Middleton came to their defense by saying that Prince Harry and Markle don’t also post photos of the Cambridges on their Sussex Royal account.

“Why should they? M & H, don’t post their photos… ” Instagram user @melporelmundo said.

“Why is anyone griping about H&M missing? It’s their family, each of them with their mothers, and a card from their child to her??? Get the theme? Not tons of Pippa & Arthur shots but no one going on about that,” Instagram user @leighabbott707 said.