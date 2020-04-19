Prince William Shock: Harry’s Brother Reportedly Has A Sweet Anniversary Surprise For Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to inspire royal followers, especially with how they are able to maintain the spark in their relationship amid the challenges and controversies plaguing their day-to-day lives. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been together since 2003. They tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom.

Life & Style, in its upcoming April 20, 2020 issue, revealed Prince William’s plans for their upcoming 9th wedding anniversary. The entertainment news outlet suggested that things could be different this time since the older brother of Prince Harry and Kate are, currently, in quarantine at Anmer Hall alongside their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A source told the publication that Prince William “organized a picnic in the garden” to celebrate another milestone in their marriage. Aside from the fact that “it’s something they love to do as newlywed,” the first son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana did not consider making a reservation at a fancy restaurant or whisking Kate Middleton on a romantic vacation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The same tipster even claimed that Prince William also helped to design some pieces of jewelry he is likely to give to the love of his life as an anniversary gift. “He wanted to show Kate that nine years later, she still means the world to him,” the insider said. “William and Kate have had a stormy year but they’ve emerged closer than ever,” it went on.

Speculations are rife that Prince William and Kate had cut ties with Rose Hanbury and her husband, David George Philip Cholmondeley, in 2019 after dad-of-three, allegedly, had an affair with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Though there were no enough pieces of evidence to prove the cheating allegations, some fans believe that it was the primary reason behind the rumored rift between the two couples.

Prince William and Kaye Middleton have yet to comment on these reports. However, it should be noted that Life & Style has been known for creating stories based on the accounts of its unknown and unreliable sources. So, avid followers of the Cambridge couple should take these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.