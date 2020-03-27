Prince William Snubs Meghan Markle On Mother’s Day, Instagram Users Support Future King

Prince William snubbed Meghan Markle in his Mother’s Day post on social media and netizens are fine with it.

The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to the three important women in his life on Instagram for Mother’s Day. He shared snaps of his wife Kate Middleton, mom Princess Diana and mother-in-law Carole Middleton.

However, despite the duke’s good intentions, one netizen was irked that he didn’t include his sister-in-law.

“How hard would it have been to include a pic of Meghan and Archie… they’re still family and still a part of the RF you guys fail at every opportunity to seem like a united front. It’s so sad, the fantastic four could have been so good for the world,” kimberly_cheri commented.

On the other hand, several royal fans reacted to show their support to the future king. They noted that the duke only greeted his moms and wife and nobody else in the family. He also did not include any other royal moms even the Queen in the post.

“There’s no picture of Pippa, no picture of Sophie, no picture of the Queen herself – and they are all mothers. Instead, of course you chose not to notice that there is a picture of Harry, although William certainly has hundreds of photos of him and his mom alone,” one responded.

“I don’t see Princess Anne or Sofie neither??? So why MUST me again be on there,” another added.

A different fan explained that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were paying tribute to their moms and their parenthood. Markle is not their mother so there was no need to mention her in the post.

“William & Catherine are remembering & celebrating their own mothers & being parents themselves.Thats what happens in the UK on Mother’s Day,” another explained.

In related news, Prince Harry reportedly snapped after realizing that his wife would never receive a fair shake in his country land, so they moved to Canada. Another reason the couple opted to leave the U.K. is reportedly for their son Archie.

An insider revealed that the Duke of Sussex wanted to give him a normal childhood. Princess Diana did all she could to give Prince Harry and Prince William a normal upbringing that she even took them to McDonald’s. Also, the duke wanted to protect his child from the negativity and tension of growing up under the spotlight.