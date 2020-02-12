Prince William told to ‘be careful’ as he makes shock movie confession – ‘Not before bed’

PRINCE WILLIAM was told to “be careful” before watching the award-winning film Joker, the Duke of Cambridge has revealed.

The royal made the admission as he chatted with Joker star Joaquin Phoenix at Sunday’s BAFTAs. Both had delivered speeches at the awards, and Prince William shared the confession with the best actor winner. According to Vanity Fair, William told Joaquin: “Lovely to meet you.

“I absolutely loved The Joker. It was brilliant. “I put it off and put it off before watching it, as people kept telling me ‘be careful when you choose to watch it.’ “I’m glad I didn’t watch it before bed, but huge congratulations on an amazing performance.” Earlier, his wife Kate revealed her “heartbreak” after witnessing an award-winning documentary that discussed the plight of youngsters in Syria.

She was present with husband William at the annual ceremony. During the event, the heartfelt For Sama collected the gong for best documentary. It follows a child born in Aleppo during the horror of the 2011 uprising. At the ceremony, Kate admitted the film had “left her heartbroken”.

According to the Mirror, the Duchess tried to find the film’s director, Waad al Kateab, as she wanted to speak to her. It was reported Kate said: “My boy is a similar age to Sama. “You are a great inspiration for every woman.” The Duchess called the film “amazing” and that she was “so engaged” with its content. The Mirror reports that Waad said she was “speechless” after the royal encounter.