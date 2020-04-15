Prince William’s Easter Prank Terrified Royal Cousins Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Revisited

Prince William once pranked his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on Easter.

The Duke of Cambridge is very close to her cousins. In fact, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were present when he married Kate Middleton. When they were kids, Prince William terrified Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters with a cruel trick.

According to Darren McGrady, a former royal chef who served Queen Elizabeth II for 11 years, Prince William played with his cousin when they were kids. The Easter prank happened when the members of the royal family were gathering together in Windsor.

“Easter Court was alive and buzzing when the whole family came to Windsor in those days. We were busy making Hot Cross Buns for breakfast on Good Friday and the kitchens were full of hustle and bustle,” he told OK! Magazine.

McGrady decided to make a Hickory Dickory Dock nursery rhyme themed chocolate egg for the royal kids. However, he didn’t expect that Prince Harry’s brother would use it to prank his cousins.

“It (easter egg) had a clock on the top striking one and a sugared mouse peeking out of a mousehole. We sent it up to the nursery on the silver tray, but 15 minutes later the Footman brought it back,” McGrady continued.

“He said, ‘Nanny asked me to return this. Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse’s head off, frightening Beatrice and Eugenie.’ We had to quickly make another mouse, pop it in the hole and send it back to the nursery. I think Nanny put the egg out of William’s reach to make sure it didn’t happen again!”

The royal family usually attends Easter service together. Last year, Prince William, Middleton, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and more joined the Queen for the traditional service. Meghan Markle didn’t make it because she was on maternity leave as she was still expecting Archie at the time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already moved to the U.S. after they decided to step down as senior members of the Firm. Prior to Markle’s departure, she never experienced attending an Easter service with the Queen.