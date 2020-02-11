Prince William’s heartbreaking confession about obligations of royal life exposed

PRINCE WILLIAM once made a stunning admission about life within the Royal Family and how it can affect royals at a young age, in an unearthed BBC interview.

William and his wife Kate Middleton now have more royal responsibilities than before, due to Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s shocking decision to step back from the royal frontline in January. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex admitted they had been struggling with life in the limelight over the last few months. In the bombshell ITV documentary ‘Harry and Meghan: An African Journey’ released last year, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she felt she was “existing rather than living”.

Then in an emotional statement last month Harry admitted that there have been “so many years of challenges” for him and his wife. William has also faced some struggles as the first-in-line to the throne. In 2016, he was accused of being a “reluctant royal”, after statistics revealed his grandmother the Queen had carried out more engagements than William, Kate and Harry combined. The then-33-year-old William was subsequently interviewed by the BBC’s Nicholas Witchell to address the claims, where he admitted that royal duty can “weigh you down at an early age”.

He said: “I take duty very seriously, and I take my responsibilities very seriously but it’s about finding your own way at the right time and if you’re not careful, duty can sort of weigh you down an awful lot at an early age.” The poignant message from William now has extra meaning after Harry decided to leave his royal life behind and move to Canada earlier this year. He and Meghan will have completed their transition period into “financially independent” royals by Spring, and both will leave a number of the British commitments behind, such as Harry’s association with the military.

At 35 – with his 38-year-old wife Meghan – the couple struggled to manage a private family life with their young son Archie, and the demands of royalty. Sources close to Harry stood the Daily Mail in January that Harry was concerned for his own mental wellbeing if he did not step down from public life. Speaking to Mr Witchell in 2016, William explained his own need to have a life outside of the ‘Firm’. He said: “I think you’ve got to develop into the duty role. “It’s something that I take very seriously but with my family and with my role with the Air Ambulance for instance – I’ve got my fingers in many pies at the moment, that I want to keep an eye on at the moment.

“That will change as life goes on.” Yet, William is expected to take on greater responsibilities as he gets older. While he was tied to his job as an Air Ambulance pilot for several years, he claimed that the Queen and his father Prince Charles both wanted him to experience life before he becomes King himself. He told the BBC: “My grandmother, my father are 150 percent supportive behind everything I’m doing. “They very much understand that while my grandmother is at the helm of the Royal Family as the monarch, my father is incredibly busy with his transport activities and other responsibilities, there’s the time now and the space to explore other means of doing a worthwhile job.”