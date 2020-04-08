Prince William’s Mother’s Day Photo For Wife Kate Middleton Explained: ‘Very Fun Shot’

Prince William’s Mother’s Day family photo for his wife Kate Middleton examined.

Last month, the Duke of Cambridge made a special tribute to the three most important women in his life, his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge; mother-in-law, Carole Middleton; and late mom, Princess Diana. Prince William included a family photo in his post that featured Middleton smiling while giving their daughter Princess Charlotte a piggy back ride. Prince William is doing the same with their son, Prince George, in the snap.

Royal photographer Matt Porteous captured the sweet moment. He has been working with the royal family for years especially during family events.

“It’s a really beautiful image, isn’t it? It was a surprise to me, it’s only when I woke up in the morning that I saw it had been posted. I had missed the message saying that it was going to be released that day,” Porteous told Hello! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon.

“It was shot last year, it was [taken] when the last Christmas card came out. Same day. It’s a very fun shot, very beautiful shot. It’s showing family togetherness, happiness, it’s all coming out in that one image. It’s almost like a blurred image of running but it’s that togetherness, I think, that is why they chose that shot.”

Porteous added that he is often asked how it is working with Middleton and her family. The royal photographer described the Cambridges as a “very beautiful family.” He also found them “very caring and very thoughtful.”

“I feel the pressure when I am on those shoots. The first time definitely, the second time…now it’s less pressure. But there is pressure in every job,” he added.

The professional photographer was also asked about Middleton’s passion for photography. The Duchess of Cambridge is a self-proclaimed amateur photographer. She is the one who captures her children’s milestones. In fact, the first photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home were taken by Middleton.

“She’s an amazing photographer,” Porteous said of Middleton’s photography skills.

In February, Middleton shared a snap of Princess Charlotte smelling a bluebell. Several praised Middleton’s talent in capturing her children’s precious moments. One said that the duchess was “really excelling” and they were happy that she has a hobby outside her royal duties.