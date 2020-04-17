Princess Anne Looks Like Father Prince Philip On Vanity Fair Cover [PHOTO]

Princess Anne looks like her dad Prince Philip on her magazine cover.

The Princess Royal has graced the cover of Vanity Fair. A photo of a younger Princess Anne was used and her striking resemblance to her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, was undeniable.

The father and daughter share the same deep set eyes, chiseled nose and well-sculptured lips. Both rock the same Windsor look. However, Princess Anne and Prince Philip don’t only share the same appearance, they also have a similar character. For instance, both don’t like the press and can be dismissive.

“I suspect this is something of her father in her. I think the Duke of Edinburgh can be very abrupt, can be very dismissive of the press. He hates the press, she hates the press,” royal biographer Penny Junor said.

She was convinced that Princess Anne was like the son that Prince Philip never had because she is more strong-willed and fiercer than her brothers Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

“Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh are actually very similar characters. In many ways I think Anne is the son he wishes he’d had,” Junor added.

Both also don’t like Sarah Ferguson. When Prince Andrew introduced his then-wife to the royal family, Princess Anne and Prince Philip didn’t hide their dislike for the Duchess of York. They both disapproved of Ferguson for Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne wasn’t the only royal who has a striking resemblance to Prince Philip. When the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Edinburgh were about the same age, they also shared the same look.

There were rumors that Prince Harry wasn’t Prince Charles’ son. Several claimed that his biological father could be Princess Diana’s ex-lover James Hewitt. But photos of Prince Harry looking just like Prince Philip convinced many that he is Prince Charles’ son.

“Harry is definitely a Mountbatten / Windsor – All you have to do is look carefully at Harry’s nasion, the midline bony depression between eyes where the frontal and two nasal bones meet. His is identical to both his father, Charles and his grandfather Phillip,” Angela Grier wrote.

“He has ALWAYS looked like his Grandfather,” another fan added.