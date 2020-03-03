Princess Anne pays respect to ex-dog trainer killed in horror shooting at PM’s former home

PRINCESS ANNE has expressed her condolences to the family of Debbie Zurick, who died from serious gunshot wounds on Saturday.

Mrs Zurick, a dog breeder, and the Princess Royal became friends through their passion for gum dogs. Last night a spokesman for Princess Anne said: “The Princess Royal is saddened to hear of the death of Mrs Debbie Zurick. She will be sorely missed as secretary of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society.”

John Zurick, 67, allegedly shot his estranged wife Debbie on Saturday afternoon at their cottage in Winsford, near Minehead, after learning that she had a new boyfriend. He then turned the gun on himself and was airlifted to hospital after paramedics were called to the scene. Mr Zurick is currently in a stable but critical condition. The couple had been together for thirty years and ran a business that involved breeding and training Clumber Spaniels.

They were regulars at game shoots and played an active role in the the Working Clumber Spaniel Society, whose president is the Princess Royal. Princess Anne’s dog Sparkle was trained by Mr Zurick, who claimed he was rebuked by the royal, after the dog failed to bring back a pheasant. The Zuricks bought their home from the Prime Minister’s father, Stanley, for £400,00 in 2013. Mr Johnson is believed to have spent part of his childhood living at the cottage, and a photograph on Mr Zurick’s Facebook page from 2016 appears to show the Prime Minister outside the property.

Stanley Johnson, who owns the neighbouring 14th century farmhouse on the Nethercote estate, told the Daily Mail: “Both I and my whole family are shocked, stunned and saddened by this tragic incident. “We very much regret the passing of Mrs Zurick. She was a neighbour and she was much loved. “She was honorary secretary of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society and was much loved for the work she did, in the society and in Exmoor and beyond.” Friends of Mr and Mrs Zurick revealed that the couple’s relationship had become strained, leading to a split.

Her husband had hoped for a reconciliation, but became very upset, after learning that his wife had started a relationship wth another man. Mrs Zurick was shot after returning to the cottage from Ireland, where she had been staying with a friend, to pick up some belongings and to take care of the dog breeding business. Police have started a murder investigation and are in the process of searching the Zurick’s family home.

They are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting. Detective Superintendent Julie Mackay from Avon and Somerset Police said: “This is a very serious incident in which a woman has lost her life. “Due to prior police contact with those involved, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.