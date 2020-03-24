Princess Beatrice Could Be ‘Promoted’ To Acting Monarch, Prince Charles On Self-Quarantine

Princess Beatrice could reportedly be given an important role while the senior members of the royal family are on self-quarantine due to the global health pandemic.

According to Royal Central, the Regency Act 1937 may come into play while Queen Elizabeth is in Windsor Castle. The Regency Act 1937 paves the way for a sixth counselor to be named.

The current Counselors of State are Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew. But since the majority of the members of the Counselors of States are old, they won’t be able to perform their duties at the moment.

Prince William will continue his work as a counselor but Prince Harry and Prince Andrew cannot assume the same role because they have already quit their royal duties. As such, Princess Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne of succession, may be given the role of acting monarch.

Some of the tasks performed by the members of the Counselors of State include granting royal assent, issuing royal proclamations, appointing judges and Queen’s counsel.

However, the predictions made by the publication don’t coincide with the previous claims made by royal expert Russell Myers on “Pod Save the Queen” in December.

“It was put to me that Andrew was potentially putting out that he would be willing to step back from his patronages and charities if the girls were allowed [them]. But to be honest, they are non-working members of the royal family. It definitely doesn’t fit with how Charles and William see it. Charles certainly wants a more streamlined Royal Family so I can’t see that they’ll sort of, sub him off and bring in these two. I don’t think that would go down well with the public, either. They agree with Charles’ MO of having a more streamlined Royal Family in the future, ” Myers said.

As of late, no announcement has been made regarding Princess Beatrice’s future role.