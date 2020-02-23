Princess Beatrice leads ‘high level delegation’ to Pakistan – but NOT on behalf of Queen

PRINCESS BEATRICE led a “high-level delegation” during a trip to Pakistan this weekend – but she didn’t travel to the Asian country on behalf of the Queen.

Princess Beatrice was welcomed to Pakistan by Dr Arif Alvi, the country’s president, on Sunday. Pictures shared by the official account of the Pakistani presidency show Princess Beatrice shaking Dr Alvi’s hand.

Other snaps shared by Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, depict the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson sitting in the sun as she takes part in discussions with prominent politicians and businessmen. Among those who took part in the conversation, led by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, there were also former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar and former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. These pictures show Beatrice in a working and high-profile environment. However, the young York didn’t travel to Pakistan to represent the Queen or her country but, it is believed, as member of Afiniti.

Alongside the York and former leaders of countries sat also Zia Christi, founder of Afiniti, the data company of which Beatrice is the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy. This led to thinking the York was in the country to represent her company rather than on behalf of the monarch. And, while in the Asian nation, Beatrice also took advantage of Pakistan’s splendid mountains to go on a heli-skiing expedition, as confirmed by Dr Alvi’s Twitter account.

In a series of tweets, the President of Pakistan’s social media team wrote: “President Dr. Arif Alvi hosts a high-level delegation led by Princess Beatrice of York at the Presidency, who are in Pakistan for heli-skiing expedition. “It reflects the trust of foreign tourists over tourist potential in Pakistan and that’s why such a large delegation has come to Pakistan to enjoy skiing. “With the world increasingly acknowledging Pakistan’s natural beauty, Pakistan is destined to emerge as the tourist hub of the region and beyond.”

Beatrice’s visit to Pakistan comes a few months after Kate and Prince William carried out a whirlwind five-day tour to the country in October. During their trip, which saw them travelling across the country, following the footsteps of Princess Diana and even suffering a mid-air scare, Kate and William met Dr Arif Alvi and Mr Khan too. This trip also comes a few months ahead of Beatrice’s wedding with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple, who started dating in mid-September 2018, will tie the knot on May 29 at the Chapel Royal. Beatrice and Edoardo will then celebrate their union with a reception hosted by the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. A recent statement from the palace announced: “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020.