Princess Beatrice Officially Cancels Royal Wedding: Couple ‘Not Thinking About It At This Time’

Princess Beatrice has officially canceled her royal wedding.

The eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew is not walking down the aisle this year. Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have decided to cancel their big day amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Initially, Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi were set to exchange “I dos” at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29. But they were forced to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And now they have decided to officially cancel it.

“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,” a spokesperson for the couple told People.

It was announced on Thursday (April 16) that the U.K. government’s nationwide lockdown will continue for at least three more weeks. Also, social gathering is discouraged making it impossible for Princess Beatrice to push through with her wedding plans.

An insider told the publication that the couple’s wedding invitations were never sent out due to the coronavirus outbreak. One of their close pals also said that they were just being realistic.

Princess Beatrice planned to have 150 guests for her big day. Prior to officially canceling the event, she would only have two wedding guests if she were to push through with the ceremony. The Church of England announced earlier that the number of people attending church weddings would be limited to the legal minimum of five – the priest, the bride and groom, and two witnesses.

ABC News’ foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli said that her heart broke for Princess Beatrice and others brides and grooms who have to cancel their wedding plans. However, it’s the right thing to do.

“Plans everywhere are getting uprooted left and right and it is just part of this crisis. It is definitely an emotional toll that people are going through,” she explained.

Princess Beatrice’s upcoming wedding is expected to be more modest compared to the weddings of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and her younger sister Princess Eugenie. In fact, there will be no carriage procession.