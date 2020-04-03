Princess Beatrice Suffers Emotional Toll After Doing Right Thing, Canceling Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice is suffering from emotional toll after canceling her royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie’s older sister is the next royal to walk down the aisle. However, she was forced to put her big day on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC News’ foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli said in the Heir Podcast that it was heartbreaking to see the Duke and Duchess of York’s eldest daughter canceling her royal wedding, but it was what’s best for everyone.

“We are rational humans we know it is not the biggest deal. On a day to day basis for a lot of people, it is affecting their daily lives. A lot of friends of mine having weddings that they are planning.It is a milestone, it is a huge moment, something that you will remember forever,” Rulli said.

She continued saying that even if the choice was heartbreaking, it was the right thing to do. Also, Princess Beatrice is not the only bride who have to make the sad choice of delaying her big day.

“So to see someone like Beatrice dealing with those same emotions of knowing it is the right thing to do, knowing that you can’t have people travelling in for a wedding. But also knowing how much time and thought has gone into it. Your heart does break for Beatrice and all the other brides and grooms out there that are trying to plan this big day. Plans everywhere are getting uprooted left and right and it is just part of this crisis. It is definitely an emotional toll that people are going through.”

Prior to canceling the wedding, there were rumors that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip won’t make it to Princess Beatrice’s special day. According to royal expert Phil Dampier, he doubt that the Duke of Edinburgh will run the risk of traveling to London for the royal wedding since he has not been in contact with them in the past weeks.

Also, if Princess Beatrice would push through with her wedding plans, she will only have two wedding guests. The Church of England announced that the number of people attending church weddings would be limited to five only, the priest, the bride and groom, and two witnesses.