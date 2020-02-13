Princess Beatrice wedding date confirmed – So where will next Royal Wedding be held?

PRINCESS BEATRICE’S wedding date and location have been confirmed, so where will the next Royal Wedding be held?

Buckingham Palace have now confirmed the wedding date and venue for Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Now it has been revealed the couple will marry on Friday, May 29, 2020.

In a statement on their website, Buckingham Palace wrote: “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. “The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. “Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.”

Buckingham Palace also gave some historical detail about Beatrice’s wedding venue writing: “The location for many Royal weddings and christenings the Chapel Royal, situated within the grounds of St James’s Palace, is a busy working chapel. “The Chapel holds regular services which are open to the general public, as well as hosting some unique Royal services. “Many Royal weddings have taken place in the Chapel, including that of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg on 10 February 1840. “In 1893 the then Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck (later King George V and Queen Mary) were married in the Chapel.”

Choosing to have her wedding reception at Buckingham Palace is Beatrice echoing the wedding of her cousin Prince William. When William married Kate Middleton in 2011, the pair wed at Westminster Abbey before going on to host their reception at Buckingham Palace. For Kate and William’s wedding, the Queen hosted a lunchtime reception at Buckingham Palace, starting after the arrival of the married couple’s carriage. This was a private affair for guests from the congregation who represent the couple’s official and private lives.

During the reception, Kate and William made an appearance on the balcony on the east front of Buckingham Palace, where they shared a kiss. Whether Edoardo and Beatrice will make a similar appearance on their wedding day is unknown. The roles of Royal Family members in the ceremony are as yet unknown, but bookies are backing Princess Charlotte as being one of Beatrice’s bridesmaids. There is another child which may feature in the nuptials as well.

Beatrice’s husband to be Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a young son with an ex-partner. Speaking to PEOPLE, a source who claims to be a friend of Princess Beatrice revealed Bea has already embraced her new role in Christopher’s life. They said: “He is very much part of their life, Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.” The friend added: “Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy.