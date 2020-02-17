Princess Beatrice wedding date: Why Bea is likely to be FURIOUS over wedding delay

PRINCESS BEATRICE’S wedding date has yet again been pushed back due to the furore surrounding her father Prince Andrew, it’s been claimed. Here’s why the royal bride-to-be is likely to be furious with the decision.

Princess Beatrice, 31, said “I do” to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, some five months ago. Ever since, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has been planning her royal wedding day.

One of the first points on the list when planning a wedding is the date, but this has proven harder than normal for the 31-year-old Princess. According to royal insiders, Beatrice and Edo’s wedding has been put off twice due to furore surrounding Prince Andrew’s friendship with peadophile Jeffrey Epstein. The delay is understood to have made the Queen’s granddaughter “furious”. A royal source said Beatrice and Edo will now marry on May 29, with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The source told The Sun: “The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work – and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead. “The Queen has asked everyone to come together to put on a united front. “The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again. “Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.”

No venue for the ceremony has been confirmed as The Guards’ Chapel, St James’s Park, where the couple intended to hold their ceremony, had to be changed when the Duke of York announced he would be suspending ties with various military associations. The chaos surrounding Bea’s wedding is likely to have left the Princess “furious”. Recently, a royal fan revealed Princess Beatrice replied to a letter congratulating her on her engagement with a handwritten thank you note, posting a photo of it on Instagram. Emma Bache, handwriting expert and leading graphologist in the UK, told Express.co.uk how the 31-year-old’s handwriting reveals she is “impatient”.

She said: “Beatrice has a strong right slant but a substantially uneven baseline to the writing. “She is sociable, communicative and versatile but she also gets bored easily and can have trouble concentrating on one project for long. “The handwriting has a natural flow and energy with a mixture of thread like joining strokes as well as more copybook arcaded links between individual letters. “She can be quick witted and somewhat impatient but is also likely to be well mannered and diplomatic.”

Ms Bache, who is the author of Reading Between The Lines published by Quercus, also revealed the Princess is “no push over”. She said: “Although she possesses a good sense of humour and sense of fun she is mainly conservative in her outlook towards life. “There is evidence of some retracing of strokes particularly in the word ‘happiness’. “She is keen for the reader to take note of this word as she ‘checks’ herself and slows her handwriting down to emphasise the importance.