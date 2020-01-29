Princess Beatrice wedding: How baby Archie could be used to heal rift at royal wedding

PRINCESS BEATRICE’S wedding date is yet to be announced but the special event could be a key opportunity for the Royal Family to reunite in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s withdrawal. Here’s how baby Archie could play a healing role at the family event.

Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding plans have been overshadowed by the crisis posed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bid to renounce their senior royal roles. While Beatrice is due to tie the knot with Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year, the Queen is yet to confirm a date for the big day.

The Royal Family usually comes together at weddings and Beatrice’s is expected to be no exception despite the Sussexes’ plans to spend more time in Canada. Following crisis talks at Sandringham on Monday the Queen confirmed Meghan and Harry would split their time between the UK and Canada as they step down as full-time working royals. An official statement from the Queen issued on Monday read: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

While many aspects of Meghan and Harry’s future remain unclear for now, their presence at Beatrice’s wedding is a dead cert, one royal expert has claimed. Royal expert Brittani Barger of Royal Central told the Daily Star Online: “I think Harry and Meghan will be at Beatrice’s wedding. “No matter what, they are still family. Princess Beatrice is still his cousin, and I think they will be invited.” When Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 she chose Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge’s two eldest Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, to be her page boy and bridesmaid.

Eugenie’s royal wedding was a lavish affair filled with all the pomp and ceremony usually associated with royal weddings. The ceremony took place at St George’s Chapel a matter of months after Harry and Meghan were married at the same spot. While Beatrice is understood to be planning a toned down wedding which will be paid for privately, she could still honour Prince Harry and Meghan with a sweet gesture. Meghan and Harry’s son Archie will turn one on May 6 and with a little help from mum Meghan, the toddler could be a page boy at Beatrice’s wedding.