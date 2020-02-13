Princess Beatrice wedding: Prince Andrew WILL walk daughter down the aisle on big day

PRINCESS BEATRICE will be walked down the aisle by Prince Andrew on her wedding day, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Duke of York will give away his eldest daughter on her big day just as he did with Princess Eugenie in October 2018, his office told Express.co.uk. This news came just minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the date and location of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Royal Wedding.

The loved-up pair will marry on May 29 at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, the palace said in a statement. It read: “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. “The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. “Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.”

Beatrice and Edoardo, also known by family and friends as Edo, will then have a private reception hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace. The statement continued: “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.” The wedding, as previously confirmed by both the BBC and ITV, won’t be televised.

Princess Beatrice and Edo got engaged during a romantic holiday on the Amalfi Coast in September last year. Buckingham Palace announced their engagement later on the same month, saying: “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. “The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Following this statement, members of the Royal Family remained tight-lipped in regards to details of the wedding, prompting a flurry of speculation. Widely reported sources claimed Beatrice and Edo had to push back their wedding date because of Prince Andrew’s car-crash interview with Newsnight in mid-November and the following backlash and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals. Princess Beatrice opened up on her wedding in a heartfelt letter she and Edo sent to the royal fans who wished them well following their engagement news. The card, sent in late 2019 and delivered to some fans in late January, presents on one side one of the pictures of Edo and Beatrice shared on the day they announced their engagement, in late September.

On the back of the picture, there is the monogram of Princess Beatrice – a B underneath a crown – and a handwritten message. It read: “Thank you so much for thinking of us after the engagement. “It is so kind of you to wish us happiness for the future.