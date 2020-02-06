Princess Beatrice wedding: Queen offers THIS venue as Bea prepped to become working royal

PRINCESS BEATRICE was originally expected to have a low-key wedding, but it seems the Queen is ramping up plans to spoil her granddaughter as speculation builds she could step up her royal role.

Princess Beatrice and her property developer boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will marry at some point this year. While the details are still being ironed out, the Queen appears to have stepped in with an incredible offer.

According to a Daily Mail source, the Queen has offered to host the wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. This is a rare treat and one not seen since the wedding of the future king, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. The source said: “It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine’s in 2011.” The details of where the ceremony could be held have not been released, but a central London venue is looking ever more likely.

If this manifests, it will be the surest sign yet that Beatrice, 31 could soon increase her working royal role in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure. The Crown’s royal historian, Robert Lacey, told Hello! Magazine: “It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward—if they’re willing to be brought forward.” Beatrice has never been a working royal, and has her own job. She is vice-president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, an American software company where she focuses on client development.

Her salary is unknown, but her income was subsidised by her father, Prince Andrew, the Queen’s scandal-riddled son who stepped back as a working royal last year. This might prove even more reason for Beatrice and her younger sister, Eugenie, to step up. Beatrice’s husband-to-be, Edoardo, 37, has his own successful career, so the couple might not be too tempted to head into the spotlight that chased Meghan and Harry away. However, the couple live in a taxpayer-funded apartment when in London, so some lifestyle changes will be required if not.

Another royal the Queen is relying on to pick up the flack after Meghan and Harry’s departure is the wife of her youngest son, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Sophie and the Queen are known to have a good relationship, making her a natural choice. She already represented the Crown on a trip to Sierra Leone last month, which was lauded as a success. A source close to the royals told the Sun the bond between the Queen and Sophie is down to the shared importance both place on religion.