Princess Beatrice wedding: The secret reason Queen chose THIS venue for Beatrice’s wedding

PRINCESS BEATRICE’S wedding will take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. This is the hidden reason the Queen chose the historic venue, one royal commentator has claimed.

Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding date and venue have been confirmed by the palace. Royal fans were delighted to hear Beatrice, 31, will tie the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36 at St James’s Chapel Royal on May 29, 2020. The key details were announced after months of speculation with many wondering if she would follow in her sister Princess Eugenie’s footsteps.

Princess Eugenie, 29, married Jack Brooksbank at popular royal wedding venue St George’s Chapel, Windsor in October 2018. The ceremony was broadcast on live television and followed in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at the same spot just months before. Since then the York family has been rocked by a scandal as Prince Andrew’s friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been closely scrutinised. The Duke of York, 59, withdrew from his royal role before Christmas after he gave an ill-judged interview about his links to Epstein which saw him fiercely criticised.

Prince Beatrice’s decision to have a private royal wedding is understood to have been prompted by the scandal surrounding her father. While Prince Andrew will still walk Beatrice down the aisle, the ceremony will not be broadcast on television. The Queen has made careful decisions about how and where the wedding will be held in order to avoid further public outrage, a royal commentator has claimed. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “The decision to have a low key wedding for Princess Beatrice when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May, but to have the venue as the historic Chapel Royal followed by a reception hosted by the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace strikes the right note.

He added: “It also takes into account the changed circumstances since Eugenie’s stylish marriage to Jack Brooksbank which attracted a television audience of some three million people and was held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in 2018.” While the Chapel Royal has been the site of previous royal weddings it is smaller than St George’s Chapel and Westminster Abbey. Mr Fitzwilliams suggest the Queen picked the 150-seat venue because it strikes the right balance between royal tradition and a need to be more muted. He added: “Involving prestigious venues gives a cachet to the occasion, which the Queen obviously intended as well as keeping it private and relatively low-key with the Chapel Royal only seating 150 guests. “There will, of course, be some public interest but there will certainly be considerable press interest.”

However, there is still a risk Beatrice’s big day will be overshadowed by the scandal surrounding her father. Mr Fitzwilliams added: “It is a cruel twist of fate that, unless Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew is seen to have cooperated with the FBI inquiry into Epstein, the wedding will be at least partly overshadowed by allegations against him and the coverage will highlight issues linked to this most disastrous of royal friendships.” A string of senior royals are expected to show their support for Beatrice by attending her big day. While Prince Philip rarely makes public appearances these days he is expected to make an exception for his granddaughter’s upcoming nuptials.