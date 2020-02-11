Princess Beatrice wedding: The touching wedding tribute Bea is making to Kate Middleton

PRINCESS BEATRICE has made the first official announcement about her upcoming nuptials, with a venue and date locked in. Here’s how she’ll make a sweet tribute to her cousin’s wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement last year. After months of waiting, the Palace finally announced a date for the nuptials last week: Friday, May 29! The pair will say their vows in the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace in London.

This choice of venue is a sweet tribute to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s sons, George and Louis – both of the Cambridge boys were christened in the chapel. Beatrice is known to be very fond of her cousin, Prince William, and his children are dear to her, making the venue a perfect choice to celebrate her wedding. And not only were George and Louis christened in the chapel, but Beatrice was christened in the chapel herself! But it’s not only the nod to christenings that’s worth noting here – the fact the Queen has offered this venue speaks volumes – and she’s not only offered a major venue for the ceremony, but the reception will take place in none other than the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The statement released by the Palace said: “Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.” This will be the first time a royal wedding reception will be hosted at the palace since that of the future King, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. After long expecting Beatrice to have a low-key, priorate wedding, this turn to pomp and ceremony is leading some to suspect the Princess might be planning to step up into the gap left by recently departed working royals – her father, Prince Andrew, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Crown’s royal historian, Robert Lacey, told Hello! Magazine: “It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward—if they’re willing to be brought forward.” While this might be in the works, as things currently stand, Beatrice will not have a change in title after her wedding. The Queen offers titles to members of her family after they marry – for example, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But when Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, got married last year, she didn’t receive a new title.

The harsh truth is that only sons and grandsons of the monarch receive royal Dukedoms. So when Eugenie (born Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York) got married, there was no precedent for her to be named the Duchess of any realm. And as a female, she isn’t eligible to inherit her father’s Dukedom of York. This is true despite the fact a non-royal female who marries a prince will take on the title of “Duchess” if her husband is granted a Dukedom.