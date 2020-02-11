Princess Beatrice wedding: When will Bea announce her wedding date? When will she marry?

PRINCESS BEATRICE and her fiancee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement in September 2019. Since then, the couple has faced numerous setbacks that have delayed the announcement of a date. When will Bea announce her wedding date? When will she marry?

Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew, and Edo have had to delay revealing their wedding date for months now. Unfortunately for them, many events out of their control have led to the frequent postponing of their wedding day announcement.

When will Bea announce her wedding date? When will she marry? Princess Bea, the daughter of Prince Andrew, and Edo released a joint statement at the time of her engagement to Edo. In it, they said: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

But ever since then, the 31-year-old has had to delay her wedding date announcement due to a number of reasons. The first obstacle Bea and Edo had to clear was to wait for the Queen to agree on a date. Then, the situation involving Bea’s father Prince Andrew and his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein blew up so the couple had to wait for that to die down. The couple wanted to tie the knot at the Guards’ Chapel in St James’s Park but that had to be changed when Prince Andrew suspended ties with various military associations.

Though exceptions can be made for civilians, only current serving members of the military and their direct descendants can marry at the chapel. After that disappointment, Bea and Edo were made to wait because of the election in December. That was then swiftly followed by the Christmas period and New Year. And to top it all off, in January Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell when they announced they were stepping back from the Royal Family.

The Queen, like many senior royals, is said to be very sympathetic to Bea’s situation. The Queen is rumoured to have offered to hold Beatrice’s wedding reception at Buckingham Palace later this year. Mail Online sources claim the wedding is slated for “early summer” before Royal Ascot. The BBC and ITV said they would not be replacing scheduled programming with coverage of the event.

Edo has a three-year-old son with his previous fiancee Dara Huang. The pair remain close and recently cut his hair, as well as buying him clothes. The Mail Online claims the close relationship between the two has led to some tension between Bea and Edo. Bea has been in London more often of late rather than New York, where she spends a lot of time working.