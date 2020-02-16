Princess Beatrice wedding: Will she scrap any of these Royal Family wedding traditions?

PRINCESS BEATRICE, 31, announced in September 2019 that she will be tying the knot to her multi-millionaire boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, in Spring 2020. Now that her wedding date has been confirmed as May 29, will she uphold all the royal wedding traditions? Or will she scrap a few?

Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have set their wedding date for May 29. They will be married at the Chapel Royal at St James Palace, with a reception later at Buckingham Palace. Now that royal fans have a few more details about the upcoming nuptials, there is widespread speculation that the Princess of York will scrap a few of the Royal Family wedding traditions, but which ones?

Beatrice, the 31-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, became engaged to her property tycoon boyfriend in Italy last September. Buckingham Palace says that the choice of the Chapel Royal, a family chapel adjacent to the home of Princess Beatrice, is an indication of the scale and nature of the wedding. It has been chosen by Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi, known as Edo, for its “intimate atmosphere”. The chapel is also where the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert was held in February 1840. The announcement ends weeks of speculation over the date of the wedding, amidst the scandal over Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew has retired from royal duties for the foreseeable future. However, it was confirmed on Friday that he will still walk his daughter down the aisle and give her away. So, what royal wedding traditions are there? And which ones can Britons expect to be scraped? A royal commentator shared her thoughts with Express.co.uk. Royal Wedding Traditions The tradition that a royal bride carries a spring of myrtle in her wedding bouquet dated back to the 19th century when Prince Albert’s grandmother gave Queen Victoria some myrtle – a symbol of good fortune in love and marriage – which Victoria then planted in her garden at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight. She cut a sprig from that plant when her oldest daughter, Princess Victoria, got married in 1858.

Since then, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Beatrice’s sister and mother have all carried a bouquet with myrtle from Victoria’s garden. According to Osborne House, the same bush of myrtle is still thriving. So, will the royal blushing Bride carry myrtle in her bouquet? Kate Beavis, Bedfordshire Business Woman Of The Year 2019 and Magpie Wedding and Show founder shared her thoughts exclusively with Express.co.uk. She said: “I feel she will [carry myrtle in her bouquet]as it stems back to Queen Victoria, alongside white roses that are symbolic to Italians for love. “I would love to see a brighter bouquet which is becoming more popular here in the UK but I think she’ll stay classic with white, cream and greenery.” Since the marriage of Prince Albert (later King George VI) and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyons 1923, all of the royal women’s wedding bands have been made using Welsh gold from a mine in Dolgellau, North Wales. But could Beatrice scrap this tradition? The wedding expert seemed doubtful that the Princess will be dropping this tradition, she said: “Again I think this will continue as has every royal bride since the Queen Mother got married in 1923.”

Fruitcake has been the wedding confection of choice for the British royal family for some time now. From Victoria and Albert to Prince William and Kate Middleton, a plethora of royals have served it at their nuptials. “A fruitcake was originally a symbol of wealth and prosperity because of its precious ingredients such as dried fruits, alcohol and spices,” London pastry chef Chris Dodd told Vogue. But will she carry on this tradition? Kate Tynan, owner of Little Button Bakery, shared her opinion with Express.co.uk. “I don’t think she’ll serve fruit cake at the reception,” she said. “I think she’ll go for something more modern like Harry and Megan did. “Possibly with some lovely Italian ingredients or Italian flavours.” However, the expert did suggest that perhaps the Princess would have a “fruit cake to send out to guests after the wedding as a nod to tradition”.

This tradition began in 1923 with the Queen Mother as a way to honour her late brother Capt. Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed during World War I. Since then, other royal brides ― even those who did not marry at Westminster Abbey ― send the bridal bouquet to be laid on the grave on their behalf. Will Beatrice do this too? Kate Beavis from Magpie Wedding and Show, said: “I cannot see why Beatrice would not do this, especially to pay respect to her father’s military service.” Tradition dictates that the bride and groom should pose for an official portrait on the big day along with their immediate family and members of the bridal party. But with Beatrice wanting a fairly small and private event, will the Princess uphold this tradition or scrap it too? Kate Beavis said: “Again this will happen but it will be slightly lower key I feel.” The expert did, however, question whether the Sussex family will attend at all and if they would be included in the portrait. She added: “Also I am not sure how much it will be shared online due to the public feeling towards her father.”

