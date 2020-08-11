Princess Charlotte title: Why Charlotte will NEVER be Duchess – despite royal status

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE is the second child of future King Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. However, the five-year-old will never receive the same title as her mother.

Princess Charlotte, five, is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and have elder brother Prince George, seven, and younger brother Prince Louis, two. However, while her brothers are likely to receive a dukedom in the future, Charlotte will not be granted the title of Duchess.

Like most members of the Royal Family, her title will change as she grows up. But the young Princess will not receive the title of Duchess – at least not in her own right. Charlotte’s full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and she is fourth in line to the throne. However, despite her high royal status, currently, dukedoms are reserved for only the male descendants of the monarch.

In order for a female royal to become a Duchess, she has to marry a Duke. Charlotte’s brothers, however, will likely receive dukedoms in the future. As is royal tradition, if or when George marries, he will receive a dukedom. The same goes for the youngest Cambridge child, Prince Louis.

However, although Princess Charlotte may not become a Duchess, there is another title she is likely to receive. When her father likely becomes King in the future, Charlotte ill be granted a new title. Princess Charlotte could become the Princess Royal, a title currently belonging to Princess Anne, the Queen’s daughter. Princess Anne is, like Charlotte, the only female of her siblings.

The Princess Royal title is traditionally given to the monarch’s eldest daughter. Royal author Duncan Larcombe told Town and Country magazine: “The title of Princess Royal is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch. “It is a title that remains for life, so Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal.” However, with gender-equal succession, it could also be possible Charlotte is granted a peerage. Royal historian Marlene Koenig told Hello! Magazine: “Now with gender equal succession, I think it would be more possible to grant a peerage to Charlotte.