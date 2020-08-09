Princess Charlotte’s godfather marries her teacher but she misses out on bridesmaid role

Princess Charlotte’s schoolteacher has married the young royal’s godfather.

Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, a teacher at Charlotte and Prince George ‘s school, Thomas’s Battersea, wed Thomas van Straubenzee, a lifelong friend of Prince William, in a micro wedding last month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the couple’s planned wedding in April was cancelled, meaning Charlotte missed out on being a bridesmaid and the Duke of Cambridge was prevented from being an usher.

Instead, Mr van Straubenzee, 38, and Ms Lanigan-O’Keeffe, 32, tied the knot at Chelsea Old Church, Chelsea on July 24.

Due to restrictions only the couple’s parents and siblings were present at the ceremony, the Sunday Times reported.

It’s believed The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge helped bring Mr van Straubenzee and Ms Lanigan-O’Keeffe together, with the pair now expecting their first child.

Ms Lanigan-O’Keeffe is an assistant head teacher at Thomas’s Clapham and teaches mindfulness and outdoor learning at the school’s Battersea branch where Prince Charlotte and Prince George attend.

She also runs the social action projects for Thomas’s schools across London.

Mr van Straubenzee, who works as a partner in the private office of estate agent Knight Frank, has known William since prep school.

His younger brother, Charlie, is a close friend of the Duke of Sussex.

William and Prince Harry also knew Charlie and Thomas’ late brother Henry, who died in a car crash aged 18 in 2002.

The families have remained close for decades and were first brought together after William van Straubenzee, Thomas’ uncle, became a close friend of Princess Diana.

The brothers were ushers at Sussexes’ wedding in 2018 and Thomas also made a speech at William and Kate’s 2011 wedding.

It’s the second marriage for Thomas, who married Lady Melissa ‘Missy’ Percy, 32, in 2013.

In January, Thomas bought a five-bedroom home near the school in Clapham where his wife works.