Princess Eugenie children: Why Eugenie can’t WAIT to follow Meghan and Harry footsteps

PRINCESS EUGENIE married long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 and the 29-year-old’s mum Sarah Ferguson has now revealed her daughter is thinking about having children.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had a fairytale wedding when they tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. Eugenie, the Queen’s grandchild and youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, walked down the aisle in front of hundreds of thousands with her nuptials broadcast by ITV.

Jack and Eugenie had invited some 1,200 guests to their lavish wedding and even had a carriage procession take them through Windsor. The couple’s wedding echoed that of Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry when he wed American former actress Meghan Markle. Meghan and Harry tied the knot just a few months earlier in the same chapel, with their nuptials broadcast out to millions by the BBC. But although cousins Harry and Eugenie’s weddings were similar, the life following their nuptials have been very different.

Just days after Eugenie’s nuptials on October 12, 2018, Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting a baby. On October 15, Kensington Palace issued a statement saying: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019”. BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond saidat the time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their news Meghan was pregnant to senior royals at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. He said: “The Queen was told, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall – they chose that day to spread the happy news around and then recover and relax, get on a plane and then put out the news for the rest of us.”

Meghan and Harry finally welcomed baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. But despite both couples marrying within just a few months, Eugenie and Jack have still not announced any baby plans. However, Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson revealed ahead of her daughter’s wedding the two were “thrilled” to have children one day. In an interview with BBC news program The One Show ahead of Eugenie and Jack’s nuptials, Sarah referred to herself as “MOB,” which stands for mother of the bride.

The “MOB” said she’s so excited about becoming a grandma and even hinted her daughter and Jack are equally excited. She said: ”They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child – I haven’t grown up.” Even if Princess Eugenie was pregnant, she might want to wait to announce the joyous news. This is because her older sister Princess Beatrice is getting married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this spring.

Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 37, will tie the knot on May 29, 2020 at St James’s Palace. The ceremony will be in the Chapel Royal, while the reception will be hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace. The couple announced their engagement in September 2019 and Eugenie was the on capturing the couple’s engagement photos. At Eugenie’s wedding she chose her sister to as maid of honour so Beatrice is expected to return the favour this spring.