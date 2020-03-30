Princess Eugenie Pregnant: Sarah Ferguson’s Daughter Allegedly Drops Subtle Clue On Mother’s Day

Princess Eugenie recently sparked rumors that she’s pregnant after she greeted her mom, Sarah Ferguson on Mother’s Day.

On her Instagram account, the 30-year-old posted a touching tribute to the Duchess of York alongside adorable photos of the two of them with Princess Beatrice.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Today, I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there. I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can’t be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe. Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them,” she captioned the snaps.

Even though Princess Eugenie’s post was about her mom, her fans were convinced that this was her way of dropping a subtle clue of what’s to come. Some of them expressed their excitement over Princess Eugenie’s possible pregnancy announcement.

The royal fans’ prediction coincided with the predictions made by British bookmakers Ladbrokes. They told Express that the odds for the royal to announce her pregnancy after posting a Mother’s Day greeting are at ¼. Before Mother’s Day, the odds were at 2/7.

“ It’s looking increasingly likely another royal baby will soon be on the way and the odds suggest it’s Eugenie who’ll be giving birth next,” Alex Apati, the spokesperson for Ladbrokes said.

Meanwhile, there are also claims that Princess Eugenie could have a double pregnancy with her older sister. After it was announced that Princess Beatrice’s wedding on May 29 was canceled, a source claimed that Prince Andrew’s eldest child will just focus her energy on having a baby.

A source told New Idea that it has always been Princess Beatrice’s plan to get pregnant on her honeymoon but this cannot happen anytime soon. As such, the royal doesn’t want to wait any longer before she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a baby.