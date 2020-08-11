Princess Eugenie ‘upset Meghan Markle revealed pregnancy at her wedding’

Princess Eugenie was less than impressed when Meghan Markle revealed she was expecting a child at her wedding.

Prince Harry and his wife’s decision to drop the bombshell on the royal’s big day “did not go down particularly well”, according to new biography Finding Freedom.

The Duke, who used to be the “closest of friends” with Eugenie according to the book, ruffled some feathers with the timing of his announcement.

They let family and friends know they were expecting at St George’s chapel at Windsor in October 2018.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said in the biography: “A source said [Princess Eugenie] told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news”.

Eugenie is thought to have been one of the first to find out that Harry was in a relationship with Meghan.

“Eugenie who’d long wanted to see her cousin settle down and be happy, told friends she loved Meghan and thought she was ‘just the tonic’ for Harry,” the book claims.

Harry and Eugenie’s exploits are detailed in Finding Freedom.

The pair would regularly head to her partner Jack Brooksbank’s club Mahiki for nights out.

The royals went on double dates with their respective partners when Harry started seeing Meghan, the book claims.

The Mirror exclusively reported today that Palace insiders believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sanctioned the tell-all book.

Well placed sources have told how ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family’, paints a “very one sided account” that “will leave lasting scars” on the couple’s relationships with senior royals.

The book chronicles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s romance and brief period as members of the monarchy before they sensationally quit their royal roles to forge a new life for themselves and their son Archie in America.

The couple deny the claims.