Princess Margaret title: Historic royal wedding gift Queen granted her sister

PRINCESS Margaret was one of the first royal women to be granted a historic honour when she tied the knot with Anthony Armstrong Jones.

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved sister Princess Margaret married photographer Anthony Armstrong Jones on May 6, 1960. While Princess Margaret was born an HRH and a Princess, a new royal law permitted her to take another title following her wedding.

As Margaret was marrying non-royal Anthony Armstrong Jones, the Queen gifted her brother-in-law the earldom of Snowdon so that he too would hold a special title. Several months after their wedding day on October 6, 1961 Princess Margaret and Anthony became the Earl and Countess of Snowdon. The wedding gift was relatively modern at the time as historically British Princesses did not receive new titles when they married. That’s because they generally married into foreign royal families to secure international ties and would therefore take on the royal title of their new husbands.

However, following the First World War customs changed and for the first time in history, Princesses were allowed to marry non-royal, British men. Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne explained: “Historically, a princess was married off to a foreign royal house to be used as a political pawn, normally as a means to cement foreign alliances or to further the national interest. “These were arranged marriages of convenience and rarely love matches. “With the Great War, and George V letting it be known in 1917 that his children were free to marry British citizens, the predominately two-way marriage market with Germany came to an end, and with it British princesses assuming foreign royal titles upon marriage.

“Prior to these changes, and given the historic nature of these past arrangements, there was never a custom of creating royal princesses peeresses in their own right. “ According to Mr MacMarthanne Princess Margaret was one of the first British princesses to benefit from this change in custom. He said: “Since George V’s ruling no British princess has married a foreign prince. “George’s daughter Mary married the future Earl of Harewood, becoming the Countess. “The Queen’s sister Margaret, became the Countess of Snowdon when her husband was created the Earl. “Both Princess Alexandra of Kent, and Princess Anne refused titles for their husbands and in consequence were also know as Mrs Ogilvy and Mrs Phillips respectively.”

Earl Snowden’s titles explained Following his wedding, Armstrong-Jones was granted an earldom and introduced to the House of Lords as the Earl of Snowdon on February 28, 1962. The awarding of the earldom was in line with the practice of granting titles upon marriage into the Royal Family. Snowdon was appointed Constable of Caernarfon Castle in 1963; as part of this role, he assisted in organising the Investiture of the Prince of Wales in 1969. He was better known as Lord Snowden. He made his maiden speech in the House of Lords in April 1972 on the problems that disabled people suffered in everyday life. One of his last contributions to the Lords was in response to the Queen’s Speech of 1992. On November 16, 1999 Lord Snowdon was created Baron Armstrong-Jones, of Nymans in the County of West Sussex. This was a life peerage given to him so that he could keep his seat in the House of Lords after the hereditary peers had been excluded. An offer of a life peerage was made to all hereditary peers of the first creation (those for whom a peerage was originally created, as opposed to those who inherited a peerage from an ancestor) at that time.

The government of the day had expected Lord Snowdon to follow the example of members of the royal family and turn down his right to a life peerage. At the time, Labour MP Fraser Kemp said he was “shocked and surprised that someone who achieved their position in the House of Lords by virtue of marriage should accept a seat in the reformed Lords”. Snowdon retired from the House of Lords in March 2016 having seldom attended nor claimed any expenses for many years. Princess Margaret and Lord Snowden divorced in 1978. Princess Margaret died on February 9, 2002. Lord Snowden died on January 13, 2017.

