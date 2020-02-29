Priti Patel, British Home Secretary grappling with MI5

In its edition of Monday February 24, the daily The Times in London said there were strong tensions between the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, and officials from MI5, the UK’s internal security intelligence agency.

The day before, the British daily reported that MI5 officers admitted to having reduced the number of documents sent to the minister because they did not trust her. The discomfort has been going on for several months. Comments denied by a security source.

Priti Patel, 47, is in the young Conservative guard around Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But his rapid rise, from July 2019, to such an important ministry is not to everyone’s taste. Especially from those who remember why she was kicked out of the previous government, from Theresa May.

Forced to resign

It was November 8, 2017. She then held the post of Secretary of State for International Development, when she was forced to resign. The reason ? A compromising trip to Israel.

Member of the “Conservative Friends of Israel” (CFI) – association between British conservatives and Israel, intended to strengthen the cultural, economic and commercial ties between the two countries -, the young woman is on a private vacation in Israel, with her husband and her nine year old son. However, London learns that it is taking the opportunity to attend a series of meetings with high-level Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without having previously informed the government.

Questioned on her return to Great Britain, it appears that she had omitted to say that it was a question of providing funding to the Israeli army, as a humanitarian intervention in favor of the wounded Syrians of the Golan. The affair caused a stir, she was quickly dismissed.

The career of this hurried forties resembles that of other members of the government, such as former finance minister Sajid Javid, from Indian or Pakistani immigration. His parents, originally from the state of Gujarat, in the west of India, moved to Uganda in the 1960s. Twenty years later, they fled this country from east Africa and its persecutions against Asian populations, for the United Kingdom, where they set up a chain of newspaper stores.

Tensions within his ministry

The young woman has a real admiration for Margaret Thatcher, and joined the Conservative party in 1997. She was a member of the constituency of Witham, in Essex, in 2010. She joined the government in 2015. Since July 24, 2019, she is Secretary of State for the Interior, a position held before her by another woman, Theresa May.

All the British press reported this weekend on tensions within his ministry. Obviously well informed of the “psychodrama”, the Times reports the words of a member of MI5 who believes that ” Minister fails to grasp the intricacies of intelligence “.

Internal war between old and new of a setting up administration? Possible, but more surely, it could be a deep disagreement between the Brexiters, which it represents, and the anti-Brexit. Advocating for a tighter asylum system and tougher immigration conditions, Priti Patel has made a number of enemies, including within his own ministry.