Priti Patel hails Brexit opportunity for big British businesses to invest in UK workers

HOME Secretary, Priti Patel, has hit out at big British businesses claiming they have become “far too reliant on low skilled, and quite frankly, cheap” EU staff as she stated Brexit would produce an opportunity for investment into UK workers.

Ms Patel recently told the Sophy Ridge programme on Sky News that there would be “no alignment” between the UK and the EU once Britain exits the bloc. But, yesterday she launched a new attack on big businesses, stating the government believes “it is about time” businesses invested more in British workers. She said: “They have been far too reliant on low-skilled, and quite frankly cheap labour from the EU and we want to end that.

“We think it is about time that businesses started to invest in people across the whole of the United Kingdom, that they join with us and our agenda to level up the skills, the infrastructure, the economic growth across all our regions, promote growth across the whole United Kingdom.” Ms Patel’s comments appeared to differ from those of Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay. After both Ms Patel and Mr Javid, the Chancellor, stated that there would be “no alignment” in respective interviews with Sky News and the Financial Times, Mr Barclay seemed to offer a slightly different opinion. Appearing on the Andrew Marr show, Mr Barclay said: “We’re not just going to diverge just for the sake of it – we need to look at where the opportunities are.

“Brexit at its core is that we will have control of our laws, our regulation and that is why we can’t be a rule-taker: we need to have that opportunity.” Ms Patel’s comments re-emphasised comments made by Sajid Javid at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week. She added: “There is no disagreement in government at all.

“We are clear we are leaving, we will be taking back control of our laws, our money, our borders. “In terms of divergence, let’s be very clear about this, we are not having alignment. We will be diverging. “We want to take control of our laws, money, our borders and to do that we will not be rule-takers. “We will be setting our own laws and that is a fundamental feature of leaving the European Union.”

Ms Patel’s comments, though, have caused unease for some British businesses. Many have made their opinions clear that total divergence from EU laws could prove disastrous for the British economy. Mr Barclay, a former solicitor, dispelled worries, however.

He stated he was determined the trade negotiations would produce a “win-win” outcome for both the UK and the EU. Amongst the debate on the government’s stance, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, signed the historic Withdrawal Agreement.