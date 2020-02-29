Priti Patel vowed to change the law so thugs who attack police are jailed for longer. The Home Secretary said punishments currently dished out to criminals who target officers are not severe enough.

Her promise comes as she launches a consultation today on a new Police Covenant that will give support to officers and their families. Miss Patel, 47, wants the force to finally feel valued and supported.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Express, Miss Patel said: “This is about correcting the wrong in terms of the lack of support that exists for our amazing police officers. “I have got no doubt at all my predecessors cared fundamentally about their health, wellbeing and welfare. “But I think something has given and this is one of those moments where we just have to stop and do this now to ensure ­policing is protected and supported.” A fortnight after Miss Patel was appointed in July last year, Thames Valley PC Andrew Harper was dragged to his death under a vehicle while responding to a burglary in Berkshire.

Miss Patel’s covenant and vow to show no mercy to those who assault emergency workers will be in his memory. Asked whether current sentences were strong enough, she said: “No, they are not. And we need to change the law. “We need to make sure the sentence fits the assault and this comes back to respect. We need to ensure sentences and deterrents are absolutely in place. “This isn’t just about getting tough, this is doing the right thing. It’s wrong that people harm other human beings full stop. “But it’s equally wrong we see our officers who are there to protect the public being assaulted in this appalling way. There is no justification for that. “We have to be very clear – to hurt an officer is simply unacceptable and if we have to change our laws to reflect that, we will.”

The police covenant will be ­similar to the long-standing military covenant, that recognises the service of the Armed Forces. Today, Miss Patel will launch an eight-week consultation on the new contract, which covers physical protection, health and wellbeing, and support for officers and their families, as well as public recognition for their bravery and work. The announcement comes after the biggest funding boost for the service in ten years and the recruitment of 20,000 additional officers over the next three years. Miss Patel said: “What happened to PC Harper opened the gateway for me to learn much more about police, their health and wellbeing, help and support and what there is and what there isn’t.

“This covenant is about what there is not and correcting the wrong in terms of the lack of support that exists for our officers. “I have spent enough time with them to know they are the finest, so we are investing in them and their training and equipment so they can protect the public and themselves. “We are also investing in their care, wellbeing and welfare, but we have to do so much more.” Miss Patel spoke to the Daily Express during a visit to Flint House. The police rehabilitation centre in Goring, Oxfordshire, treats 3,500 officers a year who have suffered injuries, psychological trauma, stress, depression and anxiety. The Police Federation has called for all those convicted of assaulting police officers to be handed jail sentences.

Latest figures show just one in eight is currently sent to prison and, on average, receive sentences of less than 12 weeks. Violent assaults on police officers have rocketed by more than a quarter in a year. Attacks where officers suffered an injury increased from 8,157 in 2017 to 10,399 in 2018, equal to 28 attacks a day. The maximum penalty for assaulting an emergency worker is currently 12 months in prison, or a fine, or both. But Miss Patel, whose brother-in-law is a policeman, wants that significantly increased. She said: “I care about them as people and it’s about time we recognised that underneath that uniform there are human beings that go through all sorts of difficult things every day.