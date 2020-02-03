‘Privileged’ Prince Harry scolded in fiery GMB row: ‘Get Disney to pay for your security!’

A PRINCE HARRY security cost row erupted on ITV Good Morning Britain with one panel guest insisting Meghan and Harry should have Disney pay for their security.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security cost responsibility remains a hotly debated topic. As the couple steps back from royal life and move to Canada questions remain on whether the Canadian people or British will pay for the couple’s security. ITV GMB panel guest Andrew Pierce insisted the Disney company should foot the bill for Meghan and Harry in reference to the footage of Prince Harry networking at the Lion King Premier last year.

ITV Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan highlighted that Prince Harry stepped immediately into a car moments after exiting a plane after journeying to Canada. Susanna Reid responded: “Yes, well most of us aren’t of the same profile as Prince Harry and therefore there are security issues.” Mr Pierce burst out: “Oh come on, you can’t have it both ways and Harry wants it both ways and so does Meghan.” Ms Reid continued: “I think we should still pay for it, he is still a member of the Royal Family. DON’T MISS:

“I don’t know why you are arguing we should just abandon him.” Ms Pierce replied: “We’re not abandoning him. “We are saying, get Disney to pay for your security. “He has abandoned us.”

Panel host Kevin Maguire added: “I have some sympathy and I wish them well. “When 20,000 have been axed in the UK. “People are vulnerable in their homes, in their workplaces, on their streets and communities, why are we paying for one individual who is going to cost us a fortune.

