Prominent Virginia Pastor Dies From COVID-19; Daughter Urges Congregation To Stay At Home

A prominent pastor from Richmond, Virginia, who defied orders to limit large gatherings to less than 10 people, has died from COVID-19 complications.

On Sunday, members of Bishop Gerald O. Glenn’s New Deliverance Evangelistic Church confirmed the pastor’s death after he suffered from coronavirus symptoms.

“It is with an exceedingly sorrowful and heavy heart that I come to you this morning, and regret to inform you, that on last night, Apr. 11 at 9 p.m., our father Bishop Gerald Glenn transitioned from labor to reward,” Bryan Nevers, an elder member of the church, said in a YouTube video, which has been turned to private.

Glenn, 66, apparently has a pre-existing condition. His daughter Mar-Gerie Crawley said that the pastor had a gastrointestinal disease that causes inflammation. Thus, it was not unusual for him to develop a high fever.

“He has diverticulitis, so it’s not uncommon for him to get fevers or you know virus or sinus infection,” Crawley said.

Glenn received medical care for his symptoms but soon experienced difficulty in breathing. His last in-person service was held on Mar. 22, where he declared that “God is larger than this dreaded virus” after Virginia imposed social distancing orders and a ban on large gatherings.

A week later, Glenn was at the hospital and was put on a ventilator after he tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, Marcietta, is also positive.

After her father’s death, Crawley urged people to follow the social distancing guidelines.

“I just beg people to understand the severity and the seriousness of this, because people are saying it’s not just about us, it’s about everyone around us,” Crawley said and sought for prayers for her mother’s healing.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner, D-VA., released a statement after learning of the pastor’s death. Glenn delivered a prayer during Warner’s inauguration as governor in 2002.

“Bishop Glenn was my great friend for more than 20 years. He was an extraordinary spiritual and community leader, and we will all miss him very much,” Warner said.

Senator Tim Kaine, D-VA., also posted his tribute for the pastor on Twitter.

Funeral plans for the pastor “in the season of social distancing” will be released in the coming days, according to the church elders.