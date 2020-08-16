Promo video shows ‘Sputnik V’ – world’s first registered Covid-19 vaccine – eradicating planet-sized coronavirus

To boldly go where no vaccine has gone before? A new video promoting Sputnik V, Russia’s vaccine against Covid-19, envisions the drug as its space namesake zapping into oblivion a giant coronavirus engulfing the entire planet.

The computer-generated animation has been published on the website created to explain and market the Russian vaccine by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bankrolled its development. Earlier this week, the formula became the first in the world to be registered. On Saturday, it was announced the vaccine had been put into production.